Bands Up Guns Down: Over 12 high school bands compete for a cause in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - More than a dozen high school bands marched to the beat of their drums at a competition held in Pompano Beach.

The bands competed for a good cause at Bands Up Guns Down at Blanche Ely High School, Sunday.

The event aimed to raise awareness about gun violence and police brutality across South Florida communities.

Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, co-hosted the competition. She explained why it is so important for the young musicians.

“You know, they put a lot of hard work into it, and it’s very important. They’re really competitive, but it’s very good,” she said. “It means that our young people are not on the street. They’re here at the battle of the bands.”

Local gospel rapper Travis T-Dogg Gammage organized the event in an effort to bring the community together on one accord.

Members of school districts, law enforcement and churches all came out to support the participants.

