MIAMI (WSVN) - A festive community came out to Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood to take part in the annual Three Kings Day Parade.

Revelers descended on Southwest Eighth Street, Sunday afternoon, to celebrate the arrival of the three wise men in Bethlehem, formally marking the end of Christmas.

Three miles of Calle Ocho were closed off to traffic for spectators and parade floats. Festivities also included live marching bands and cheerleaders.

Jaime said he came out to enjoy the music with his family.

“It’s very good. It’s very hot. Trying to make it with the little girls,”

The Doral Police Department’s Motors Unit was pleased to participate in the time honored tradition that is the Three Kings Parade. pic.twitter.com/fl5Vk9gA2f — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) January 13, 2019

Doral Police posted pictures on Twitter to show how honored they were to participate in the parade.

The annual tradition honors the Hispanic tradition of the three wise men giving gifts to children.

