HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An accused bank bandit is on the run.

The FBI said a man walked into a TD Bank and demanded money from an employee, Wednesday night.

Customers were inside during the robbery, but no one was hurt.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at the branch near South State Road 7 and Fillmore Street in Hollywood.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

