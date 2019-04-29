Ban on smoking at Disney World goes into effect this Wednesday

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - If you are one who likes to smoke a cigarette every now and then, then Disney World may not be the best place to go.

Starting this Wednesday, the park’s ban on smoking goes into effect.

Smoking will be prohibited at Walt Disney World, Disney Land, water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and Downtown Disney in California.

Those who want to smoke will only be able to do so outside the park’s entrances, as well as Disney Springs in Florida.

