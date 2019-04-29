Ban on smoking at Disney parks goes into effect this Wednesday

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - If you are one who likes to smoke a cigarette every so often, then Disney parks may not be the best place to go.

Starting this Wednesday, the ban on smoking in Disney parks goes into effect.

Smoking will be prohibited at Walt Disney World, Disney Land, water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and Downtown Disney in California.

Those who want to smoke will only be able to do so outside the park’s entrances, as well as Disney Springs in Florida.

