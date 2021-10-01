MIAMI (WSVN) - The company that owns Miami’s popular spot Ball and Chain has filed a $28 million lawsuit against the City of Miami.

The lawsuit filed on Thursday was first reported by the Miami Herald.

The lawsuit lists a number of grievances, including unnecessary code inspections targeting businesses on Calle Ocho.

The suit was filed just days after the Miami Police Chief made accusations against two commissioners.

Chief Art Acevedo claims commissioners Joe Carollo and Alex Díaz de la Portilla influenced code enforcement officers to target certain businesses.

The lawsuit filed by Ball and Chain cites the chief’s accusations.

