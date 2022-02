SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Ron Magill provided an update on Zoo Miami’s beloved bald eagle parents and their chicks.

On Tuesday, Magill said in a tweet that parents Rita and Ron successfully got their chicks through the cold snap.

Bald eagles Rita & Ron did a great job of getting their chicks through the cold snap! R1 & R2 continue to grow rapidly w/pin feathers emerging and talons expanding! Here is an image of R2 coming to get some sushi this morning! pic.twitter.com/8Ne1z4DNEi — Ron Magill (@RonMagill) February 1, 2022

He also said the two surviving chicks are growing fast as their pin feathers are emerging and talons are expanding.

