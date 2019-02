PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A bald eagle’s nest has been spotted in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police posted pictures of the nest on Twitter, Thursday afternoon.

Pembroke Pines is lucky to be home to a bald eagle nest. 🦅 RESIDENTS – please keep a recommended distance of 330 feet. Don’t park alongside the roadway, don’t make loud noises, and keep pets at home. Please view these animals safely, so that future generations can enjoy them! pic.twitter.com/JLaVv59BGU — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 21, 2019

To ensure the bald eagle’s safety, police are asking residents to keep their distance, keep the noise to a minimum and to keep their pets at home.

