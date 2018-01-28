BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - Bal Harbour Police Chief Miguel de la Rosa has lost his battle with cancer.

The veteran law enforcer, who died on Saturday, began his three-decade career in Hialeah. He served and protected several South Florida communities before taking the reins in Bal Harbour last year.

It is with a heavy heart we announce the untimely passing of our beloved Police Chief Miguel De La Rosa. Chief De La Rosa passed yesterday, after a brief struggle with cancer. He was a remarkable leader and human being. Arrangements to memorialize his legacy are forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/5ElZP5Egt4 — Bal Harbour Police (@balharbourpd) January 28, 2018

De la Rosa is survived by his wife, two daughters, a sister and a twin brother. He was 49 years old.

