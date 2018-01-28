BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - Bal Harbour Police Chief Miguel de la Rosa has lost his battle with cancer.
The veteran law enforcer, who died on Saturday, began his three-decade career in Hialeah. He served and protected several South Florida communities before taking the reins in Bal Harbour last year.
De la Rosa is survived by his wife, two daughters, a sister and a twin brother. He was 49 years old.
