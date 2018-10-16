Bakery catches fire in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a Southwest Miami-Dade bakery went up in flames overnight.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received a call of a fire along Bird Road and Southwest 57th Avenue, shortly after midnight.

Upon their arrival, crews found smoke coming from the Delicias de Espana bakery. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring businesses.

According to officials, a firefighter was taken to an area hospital. However, the reason has not yet been confirmed.

No other injuries were reported.

