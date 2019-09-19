Bahamas woman, 85, survives Dorian after floating on chair in ocean waters for 3 days

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An 85-year-old woman from the Bahamas is recovering at a South Florida hospital after, her family said, she survived Hurricane Dorian’s wrath floating on an armchair in rising ocean waters for three days.

Dramatic video captured the moment Virginia Mosvold was rescued from Freeport to be flown to South Florida for treatment. The story was first reported by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Sissel Johnson, Mosvold’s daughter, said her mother rode out the storm with her and her husband. She said she and her husband got up into the attic of their flooded home.

“We went through just a terrible ordeal. The water just kept rising and rising, and we’re like, ‘We’re going to drown if we don’t try to get up in the attic,'” said Johnson. “My husband, luckily, could reach the ceiling and started jumping and punching holes in the drywall and ripping it down so we could get up there.”

Unfortunately, Johnson said, they were unable to lift Mosvold up there.

“We couldn’t lift my mom because she was too heavy, so when we were both in the attic, my husband ripped out some cable wires and made a little harness to put around her arms,” she said. “We put her on top of the bar on the kitchen counter, and she was still floating on water at that point.”

With the family now safe in South Florida, Johnson described what her mother endured for days after the Category 5 storm battered the island nation.

“By the next morning, in the daylight, she had taken the harness off and was floating in the water, holding onto the fridge,” she said. “Thankfully, the fridge had wedged itself, so it couldn’t move, so it was floating, and she was holding onto that.”

Mosvold is being treated at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

“She’s got pneumonia. She’s got a badly infected leg from being in the water, and a few other issues as well,” said Johnson. “I don’t know, just by the grace of God, she survived.”

