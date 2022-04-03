FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Severe weather has led to more canceled and delayed flights at airports in South Florida and across the state for a third day in a row.

As of Sunday, the expected number of cancellations going in and out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is 81, while the expected number of delays going in and out are 68.

A spokesperson for FLL issued a statement regarding the airlines’ cancellations. It reads in part, “Please note that these flight impacts are due to a combination of factors including airline operational issues and bad weather nationally.”

Traveler Jeff Blanc, who is flying to Tennessee, said JetBlue canceled his connecting flight out of FLL.

“It’s hard. I even tried to rent a car; it’s booked completely,” he said. “They don’t tell me anything. Anything.”

The cancellations and delays are due to inclement weather making its way across the state.

Cameras captured long lines at Orlando International Airport as well.

“Who knows when we are leaving, and we got work tomorrow. We got things to do,” said a traveler.

Some travelers waited hours to find out their flight was canceled and are unable to board a new one until the middle of the week.

“A couple delays, and when I say a couple, I mean more than four, and at first they said it was the weather. Then they said the satellite was down,” said traveler Anthony Rodriguez. “They gave us a little pillow, and I had to buy a blanket. I call this home now ’cause I’ve been here more than 30 hours. Made a lot of good friends and family.”

The flight frustrations come days after a deadly tornado ripped through the Florida Panhandle, killing at least two people. The twister destroyed homes and knocked out power for tens of thousand of people in the South and Midwest.

At Miami International Airport. Friday night, a 7News viewer shot cellphone video showing hundreds of passengers waiting to rebook their tickets, after 17 flights were canceled.

As of Sunday, 36 arriving flights and 11 departing flights at MIA were also canceled due to weather.

Traveler Brandi Hart said she has been bouncing back and forth between MIA and FLL trying to find the first available flight home to Atlanta on Southwest Airlines.

When asked to describe her experience, Hart replied, “Terrible, because I don’t have any more money to spend to get another flight, so I am going to sleep in this airport again tonight if I have to.”

A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines issued a statement on Sunday that reads in part, “We have all hands on deck to get delayed customers and their bags onto available flights and we’re sharing additional guidance and wide flexibility to self-serve travel changes.”

