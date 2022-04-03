FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Severe weather has led to more canceled and delayed flights at South Florida airports for a third day in a row.

As of Sunday, the expected number of cancellations going in and out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is 81, while the expected number of delays going in and out are 68.

A spokesperson for FLL issued a statement regarding the airlines’ cancellations. It reads in part, “Please note that these flight impacts are due to a combination of factors including airline operational issues and bad weather nationally.”

The cancellations and delays are due to inclement weather making its way across the state.

On Thursday, a deadly tornado ripped through the Florida Panhandle, killing at least two people. The twister destroyed homes and knocked out power for tens of thousand of people in the South and Midwest.

At Miami International Airport. Friday night, a 7News viewer shot cellphone video showing hundreds of passengers waiting to rebook their tickets, after 17 flights were canceled.

As of Sunday, 36 arriving flights and 11 departing flights at MIA were also canceled due to weather.

A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines issued a statement on Sunday that reads in part, “We have all hands on deck to get delayed customers and their bags onto available flights and we’re sharing additional guidance and wide flexibility to self-serve travel changes.”

