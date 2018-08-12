FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Stormy weather led to widespread frustration for travelers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

As of 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, the airport reported 111 delayed flights and three cancellations.

Some of the delays lasted up to an hour.

Officials confirmed inclement weather caused the delays. They advised travelers to contact their airlines for more information.

