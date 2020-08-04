Back-to-school tax free weekend begins Friday

Image by Engin Akyurt from Pixabay

Florida’s tax holiday for school supplies is set to begin on Friday.

Starting Friday and continuing through Sunday, select school supplies will be tax-free.

Among items included on the list are:

Clothing, footwear and certain accessories selling for $60 or less

Certain school supplies $15 or less

The first $1,000 of the sale price of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories (when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use)

A complete list of what is eligible for the holiday can be found below.

