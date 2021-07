(WSVN) - The back-to-school sales tax holiday begins on Saturday.

The 10-day event runs from July 31 through Aug. 9.

There will be no sales tax on school supplies valued up to $15 and clothes valued up to $60.

There will also be no sales tax on the first $1,000 spent on computers.

