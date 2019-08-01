Back to school event held in Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami is setting kids up to go back to school in Little Haiti.

The back to school event impacted at least a thousand children across the area as they received new essentials — backpacks, crayons, notebooks and erasers.

The kids showed off their new gear and fresh supplies, commenting on how cool they would look with their new backpacks once they walk in the hallways of their schools in a few weeks.

Community leaders were proud to help the kids and their families in any way they can.

“This is very important because it shows because it showcases us, that we are coming together for our community,” Garry Lafaille, member of the neighborhood enhancement team, said. “This is showing that we care for our community, and this is one of the ways of showing it.”

As school supplies were being passed out, the children were also treated to a good time, having fun in a bounce house and eating snowcones.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.