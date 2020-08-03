‘Back the Blue’ street mural painted outside Tampa police station

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Tampa police officers were greeted with a message of support outside their headquarters, Monday.

According to Fox 13, volunteers gathered over the weekend to paint a “Back the Blue” mural in front of the Tampa Police Department’s headquarters.

Aerial shots show the large mural featuring blue, white and black colors. The mural also features a heart, stars and the U. S. flag.

The project was headed by a group called “Community Patriots,” who said they got permission to paint the message.

However, according to Fox 13, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said the permit had not been approved before the mural was painted.

“Any tribute to honor their service is welcome,” Mayor Jane Castor said. “It’s unfortunate they didn’t see the permitting process through so that our community could participate in showing their appreciation for the brave men and women that service our residence every day.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.