Back on My Feet program launched in Fort Lauderdale to help the homeless

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A national nonprofit is doing their part by helping South Florida’s homeless community.

Back on My Feet recently launched its 14th chapter in Fort Lauderdale.

“The program makes me feel like I’m a part of something,” said member Daniel Appleby. “It makes me feel like there’s a reason to get up and do what I need to do.”

Members of the program shared what their goal is.

“To really dig in and help people find a path back to healthier living, back to stabilized employment and back to independence that lasts for a lifetime,” said Nicole Morgan.

Back on My Feet recruits members at homeless and residential facilities and asks members to commit to running three days a week.

The second phase of the program provides educational support, job training and housing resources.

“It’s been invigorating, it’s been inspiring, to see these men work this hard,” said Burdette Beckmann Incorporated CEO Robert Taylor.

Through a partnership with Taylor’s company and the Salvation Army, this local chapter was born.

“This is another great opportunity for them to get back integrated into the community and get their lives in order,” said Steve of the Salvation Army Adult Rehab Center.

“It’s a new start, that’s what it feels like,” said Appleby.

If you are interested in getting involved with Back on My Feet, click here.

