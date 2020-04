JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) – Rum producer Bacardi’s bottling operation in Jacksonville has shifted its focus to producing hand sanitizer.

The business is churning out a total of 120,000 bottles at the facility.

Bacardi will be donating the bottles to hospitals, police and fire departments.

