Babysitter charged with child abuse after 5-month-old boy left in vegetative state

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) – Doctors say a 5-month-old baby is unlikely to survive after police accused his babysitter of child abuse.

According to WINK, 24-year-old Maria Antonio-Jose was babysitting the 5-month-old infant in Bonita Springs over the weekend while the baby’s mother was at work. A neighbor reportedly heard the babysitter scream for help, yelling that the baby was choking on milk.

In a police report, officers said the injuries were consistent with severe child abuse but not with choking.

The baby was taken to a nearby children’s hospital after doctors said he suffered catastrophic brain trauma, extensive retinal hemorrhaging and a ripped right retina, the News-Press reports. The boy is currently in a persistent vegetative state, and has been transferred to hospice care.

Antonio-Jose is now facing an aggravated child abuse charge and is being held on $200,000 bond.

