Baby shower held for 50 veteran mothers at Miami VA hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - United Way of Miami-Dade held the mother of all baby showers.

Fifty veteran mothers were honored at the Miami VA Medical Center, Saturday.

The honorees received gift baskets, newborn essentials, onesies, diapers and more. There was also a raffle for some items donated by the Coral Gables Women’s Club.

The veteran mothers were also provided with information about services available for them and their babies.

