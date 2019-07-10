Baby Shark Live coming to Fort Lauderdale in October

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - If your kids can’t get enough Baby Shark, well now, you can take them to see a live show.

Baby Shark Live has announced their tour dates, and they are making a stop at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m.

Organizers said the show runs about 80 minutes, including a 20-minute intermission, and will feature Baby Shark and his friend, Pinkfong, singing and dancing to songs such as “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus” and “Jungle Boogie.”

Of course, the show will also include “Baby Shark.”

Tickets open up to the general public on Friday July 12 at 10 a.m.

