Baby sea turtles make their way into ocean in Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Cameras were rolling as dozens of baby sea turtles hatched and made their way into the ocean.

The Key West Sea Turtle Club was on the scene as the baby turtles hatched.

The group made sure that the turtles had a clear path through the sand to get into the water.

Experts said newborn sea turtles instinctively travel toward the brightest light, which is usually the ocean’s horizon. This is why artificial lights along the beach can cause them to get lost.

