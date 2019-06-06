Baby rhino set to make public debut at Zoo Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A baby rhinoceros will make its public debut at Zoo Miami this weekend.

Since being born in April, the greater Indian one-horned baby rhino has been in seclusion bonding with its mother and adapting to its surroundings.

Now, the rhino is ready to be shown to the world.

The mother and her baby will make their public debut Friday morning, when the zoo will host a gender reveal party.

