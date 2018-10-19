Baby, parents revisit Baptist Hospital to celebrate birthday with staff

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida couple brought their 1-year-old to Baptist Children Hospital to revisit the staff who saved the baby’s life.

Lily Mont-Alban and her parents were greeted by the staff at Baptist Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit who helped save her life, Friday.

The visit comes on Lily’s birthday. Last year, the 1-year-old was admitted to the NICU for a minor complication.

Doctors then found a major problem that kept her in the hospital for more than two months.

While there, she became very close with the hospital staff.

“This was, you know, part of her family. Everybody here was so great with her when we were here,” said Lily’s mother Yuliana Montalban, “and they were there for us during a very difficult time. We came to celebrate her birthday with them.”

Lily made a remarkable recovery after undergoing dozens of procedures and several surgeries because doctors detected a buildup of fluid that could’ve led to brain damage.

