Baby not expected to survive after pregnant woman stabbed by man in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A pregnant woman’s baby is not expected to survive after she was stabbed by a man in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 40-year-old Jeremiah Sneed was in his car searching for the victim in the area of Northwest 79th Street and 31st Avenue at around 7 p.m., Saturday.

Once he found her, he followed her in his car before chasing after her on foot while armed with a kitchen knife.

According to the arrest report, he caught up to her and stabbed her in the abdomen before fleeing from the scene.

The woman was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

According to the physicians treating the victim, her baby is not expected to survive due to injuries sustained from the attack.

Sneed was arrested and has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery on a pregnant victim with a deadly weapon.

He is currently being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.