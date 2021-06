MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews at Miami International Airport had a delivery on duty.

On Sunday, a baby was born at the airport with help from Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews.

Pictures were shared on Twitter by the airport’s terminal team.

After being born at MIA, the baby was named Mia.

