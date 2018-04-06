Baby giraffe makes exhibit debut at ZooMiami

MIAMI (WSVN) - MIAMI (WSVN) – The newest member of the ZooMiami family is now getting to stretch his legs.

The zoo’s new baby giraffe, who was born March 28, has spent the first days of his life bonding with his mom Sabra away from the exhibit.

The still-unnamed male calf finally got to be introduced to the rest of his herd Friday morning, who greeted and welcomed their new arrival.

ZooMiami’s Ron Magill said the calfe spent some time galloping awkwardly through the zoo’s giraffe exhibit to become acquainted with his new home. This is the point where babies begin to develop the coordination their long bodies will demand as they grow, he said.

Visitors will now be able to see the calf and the rest of the giraffe herd in the zoo’s exhibit.

Magill said the calf’s arrival marked the 52nd giraffe birth in ZooMiami’s history.

