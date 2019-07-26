Baby giraffe makes debut at Zoo Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A baby giraffe has made its debut at Zoo Miami in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The female calf, born last week at the zoo, walked out into its exhibit alongside its mother and fellow giraffes for the first time, Friday.

The newborn was being held inside a holding area, so it could have time to bond with its mother and slowly get introduced to the rest of the herd.

The giraffe does not have a name yet, but the little one is already a huge hit.

