Baby giraffe born at ZooMiami

MIAMI (WSVN) - With springtime comes new arrivals, and ZooMiami has welcomed its newest member of the family: a baby giraffe!

The new calf was born Wednesday morning at 9:39 a.m. to mom Sabra and dad Titan. It’s Sabra’s third baby, the zoo says.

Even at birth, baby giraffes are nearly 6 feet fall and already weigh over 100 pounds, according to ZooMiami Communications Director Ron Magill.

The newborn’s gender has not yet been confirmed, pending a neonatal exam by zoo staff, but Magill says initial observations indicate it is a boy.

Mom and baby will get some quality bonding time away from the exhibit until zoo staff determine the calf can be introduced to the rest of the herd.

Magill says the calf’s arrival marks the 52nd giraffe birth in ZooMiami’s history.

