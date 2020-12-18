Baby giant anteater building up strength at Zoo Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A baby giant anteater is battling back after a rough start to life.

Zoo Miami welcomed the little animal earlier in December, but his mom had abandoned him.

Zoo workers immediately took the baby into their care and gave him plenty of fluids and other nutrients.

Since then, the staff has been giving the baby around-the-clock care as he builds up his strength, which, they said, he’s doing.

Giant anteaters are typically found in Central and South America and can grow up to 8 feet long.

