SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A baby gazelle has made its debut at Zoo Miami.

The zoo introduced Bubba on Friday. He was born on Aug. 21 but was in seclusion to properly bond with its parents.

At birth, the calf weighed just over 3 pounds and now is the size of a chihuahua.

Bubba is a slender-horned gazelle, which is an endangered species.

