PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A baby was found stuck in a fence in Pembroke Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue responded to a call near the 3800 block of Southwest 52nd Avenue around 9:50 a.m., Saturday.

Officials said a parent went to use the restroom when the baby wandered out of the house and got stuck.

A neighbor saw the child and called police.

When authorities arrived, the mother went out to look for him, and have been reunited.

Fire rescue checked up on the baby. The baby did not have to be transported to the hospital.

