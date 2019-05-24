Baby delivered after pregnant woman fatally shot in Central Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — Doctors were able to deliver the baby of a pregnant woman who was fatally shot in St. Petersburg.

According to Fox 13, St. Petersburg Police received a call about a shooting just before 11 a.m.

St Pete Police confirm a pregnant woman was killed in this home after a shooting at 1040 this morning. Unclear as to what led to shooting. The baby was delivered and is in critical condition at All Children’s. pic.twitter.com/Ji5tClYqGU — Evan Axelbank Fox13 (@EvanAxelbank) May 24, 2019

Upon arrival to the scene, police found a 36-year-old pregnant woman who had been shot.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she later died. However, doctors were able to deliver the woman’s unborn child.

The child is currently in critical condition.

Neighbors told Fox 13 that they believe a couple lives in the home where the shooting took place.

Police continue to investigate.

