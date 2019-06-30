Baby bunny, puppy litter rescued in Fort Lauderdale apartment fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An apartment fire in Fort Lauderdale turned rescue crews into pet protectors.

Reports of smoke coming out of an apartment unit along the 900 block of Riverside Drive, near Interstate 95, led Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews to discover the pets in peril, just before 5 p.m., Sunday.

Firefighters quickly removed several animals, including a baby bunny and a dog with her litter of puppies.

Just before 5pm crews responded to reports of smoke in an apartment building at 910 Riverside Dr. Upon arrival crews were able to quickly remove a baby bunny along with a momma dog and her liter of puppies. There were no reported injuries. #Media #PETA pic.twitter.com/iConRA0Gfb — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) June 30, 2019

Photos posted to Twitter shows four firefighters each holding one of the rescued pets.

Crews determined this was a kitchen fire and were able to contain the blaze to a stove.

No injuries were reported.

