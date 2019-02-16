FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A JetBlue plane landed in South Florida with an extra passenger after a woman gave birth thousands of feet in the air.

JetBlue officials confirmed a baby boy was born during the flight, which was headed to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport from San Juan, Puerto Rico, Saturday morning.

A passenger captured the moment the woman went into labor on board.

Medical professionals helped with the delivery.

The new mom and her baby were taken to Broward Health Medical Center after landing.

Coincidentally, the aircraft is named “Born to Be Blue.”

