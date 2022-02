MIAMI (WSVN) - A special baby was born on a special day, at a special time.

Meet Victor Melo Avelar.

He was born Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:22 in the afternoon.

The staff at Mercy Hospital in Miami delivered the healthy baby boy that weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

