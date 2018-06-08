A baby boom has extended the family of Davie firefighters.

Davie Fire Rescue took to Twitter to mark a very special milestone: Nine babies have been born to the firefighters’ families over the last 10 months.

Baby Boom! 9 babies were welcomed to our fire family over the last 10 months! We had the opportunity to get the all of the firefighters (mother or father) together with their infants for a quick photo shoot. pic.twitter.com/VNnEJB18nC — Davie Fire Rescue (@DavieFireRescue) June 8, 2018

Crew members celebrated the special moment with a photo shoot. They got together for the cameras after the family grew over the last 10 months.

The three photos tweeted pout by the department shows the nine babies posing for a picture with their parents.

