SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - South Miami Hospital’s neo-natal intensive care treated newborns to a Halloween costume contest.

The babies, born prematurely, dressed in all sorts of costumes to match their personalities, and the outfits were chosen by their parents.

The event is part of the hospital’s annual Halloween costume contest.

