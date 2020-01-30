Babies at Jackson Memorial Hospital gear up for Super Bowl 54

MIAMI (WSVN) - While new parents at Jackson Memorial Hospitals are celebrating their bundles of joy, the infants are celebrating the highly anticipated Super Bowl 54 game.

Jackson partnered with the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee to dress the newborns at three of their hospitals in Super Bowl LIV and referee onesies.

The football-themed outfits also included a crocheted football beanie cap.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are set to come face to face at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

7News will be providing extensive coverage of Super Bowl Sunday starting at 8 a.m. on Today in Florida.

