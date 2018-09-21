Aventura valet accused of having sex with 12-year-old girl

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A valet for an Aventura apartment building has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl.

Aventura Police arrested 50-year-old Mario Rafael Gallo, Thursday.

Police said the 12-year-old victim told her aunt and uncle that she and Gallo had been in a sexual relationship for six months, from December 2017 to May 2018.

The child had been living with her aunt and uncle in the building where Gallo worked as a valet parker.

The victim said she and Gallo had sex several times in the building stairwell and once in the back of a van that belonged to a part-time resident.

The pair would also communicate through Facebook Messenger. Police reviewed the messages which corroborated the victim’s account.

Investigators also reviewed surveillance footage that matched up with the allegations as well.

Gallo has been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a child and molestation. He is being held on a $37,500 bond.

