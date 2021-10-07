AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - AVENTURA (WSVN) — An hours-long stand-off in Aventura between police and a man wanted by U.S. Marshals has come to an end.

Aventura police responded to the scene at the Promenade at Aventura Apartments, Thursday afternoon where a man could be seen standing on the roof of the apartment building.

According to Aventura Police Sgt. Hans Maestre, the U.S. Marshals were serving a warrant at the time of the incident.

“The individual became, I guess, combative and barricaded himself at which point our police department responded with our SWAT team and specialized units,” Maestre said. “We supported them and then eventually, we took the scene over and we were able to take the subject into custody without anyone being injured.”

Maestre said once the man came down from the roof, he was taken to the hospital without incident.

It is not known what the man was wanted for.

Residents were told to stay in their apartments while authorities coaxed the man into coming down. However, they have since been given the all-clear.

