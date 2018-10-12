Aventura Sprint store vandalized

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are searching for the person who broke into an Aventura Sprint store.

The door of the store, located near Northeast 183rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard was found smashed by crooks, Friday morning.

It is unclear what, if anything, was taken.

If you have any information on this vandalism, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

