Aventura Police release video of car believed involved in road rage incident

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Aventura Police have released a key clue regarding a case of road rage in the hopes of tracking down a dangerous driver.

Officers believe a faded gold 2005 or 2006 Ford Focus hit a driver, who got out of their car to approach the Focus driver, and took off from the scene.

There is damage to the front right passenger side of the car and the paint on the right side of the roof is rusted away.

The hit and run happened along Northeast 182nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard in Aventura, Monday.

The person who was struck remains in critical condition.

If you recognize this vehicle, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

