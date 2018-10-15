Aventura Police collecting donations for Michael victims

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A Miami Beach task force is helping keep the public safe as the search for survivors continues in the Florida Panhandle.

Aventura Police is asking the community to donate items to help with the relief efforts.

The public can help by giving items such as new chainsaws, flashlights, batteries, baby diapers, pet food and canned food.

Donations can be dropped of at Aventura Mall through October 16.

