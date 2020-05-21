Aventura Mall reopens for first time in nearly 2 months

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - One of South Florida’s biggest malls has reopened its doors.

Aventura Mall welcomed customers for the first time in months on Thursday.

Shoppers are expected to wear masks and keep their distance.

Workers said they are happy to get some normalcy back.

“It feels really good,” Steven Rochard said. “We want to see people come in, come into our restaurant to support us and support everyone around.”

Not all stores are open, however.

The mall will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.