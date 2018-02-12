Aventura Mall inaugurates 93-foot-tall slide tower

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Aventura Mall is where locals and tourists go to shop, eat and watch movies. Visitors can now add one more reason to visit: a 93-foot-tall slide.

The new Aventura Slide Tower, which opened in December, was inaugurated at Aventura Mall on Sunday. Hundreds of local celebrities, socialites and art aficionados helped celebrate the inauguration of the 93-foot-tall slide.

The spiral structure has become a towering landmark that aims to provide some thrills. Visitors can take a fun ride down the steep slide located at the mall’s new expansion wing.

Artist Carsten Holler described his slide as “an emotional experience somewhere between delight and madness.”

“I do works that are not only a sculpture, but you can bring in your body in some way, and have a very special experience,” said Holler. “Something you cannot have anywhere else.”

The slide, which is nine stories tall and lasts 15 seconds, is a free attraction available to anyone 44 inches or taller.

The mall also added exciting pieces of interactive art to its stock for guests.

“Both art installations: the Carsten Holler slide and the Haas Brothers Gorillas in the Mist, which is the gorilla sculptures and the pop water, are both experiences that people really enjoy — young and old,” said Turnberry Co-Chair and CEO Jackie Soffer.

The slide promises to be just as exhilarating for adults as it is for kids.

“These slides, people will say, ‘My children loved it,'” said Holler. “I say this is not just for children, this is also for us grown-ups because I want you to have this experience of sliding.”

The slide is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. For more information, click here.

