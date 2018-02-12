Aventura Mall debuts nearly 100-foot slide tower

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A big new attraction is set to open at a South Florida mall.

Aventura mall is a place where locals and tourists alike go to shop, eat, and watch movies. But now there’s one more reason to visit.

Hundreds of local celebrities, socialites and art aficionados celebrated the inauguration of Aventura Slide Tower, Sunday.

The 93-foot-tall spiral structure has become a towering landmark that’s providing some thrilling times for all.

Visitors can take a thrilling fun ride down the steep slide located at the mall’s new expansion wing.

Artist Carsten Holler, described his slide as “an emotional experience somewhere between delight and madness.”

“I do works that are not only a sculpture, but you can bring in your body in some way, and have a very special experience,” said Holler, “something you cannot have anywhere else.

The mall also added other exciting pieces of art to its stock, and yes, you can play with those pieces too.

“Both art installations, the Carsten Holler slide and the Haas Brothers Gorillas in the Mist, which is the gorilla sculptures and the pop water, are both experiences that people really enjoy — young and old,” said Turnberry Co-Chair and CEO, Jackie Soffer.

The slide promises to be just as exhilarating for adults as it is for kids. “These slides, people will say ‘my children loved it’,” said Holler, “but I say this is not just for children, this is also for us grown-ups, because I want you to have this experience of sliding.”

The slide, which is nine stories tall and lasts 15 seconds, is a free attraction available to anyone 44 inches or taller.

