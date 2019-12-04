Aventura Macy’s holds celebration for Make-A-Wish teen returning from Rome

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida teenager was welcomed home after coming back on a once in a lifetime trip to Italy.

A celebration was held for 17 year-old Adrean Lozano-Giros at the Macy’s in Aventura on Wednesday as he returned from a dream vacation in Rome.

The trip was made possible through the department store’s Believe Letter-Writing Campaign with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The 17-year-old is encouraging other critically-ill children to follow in his footsteps and write a letter to Jolly Old Saint Nick.

“Rome is nice,” he said. “It was really old. It’s a lot of experience you can get from there. The coliseum — I’ve always wanted to see it, and I got to see it thanks to Macy’s and Make-A-Wish. I’m very thankful for that.”

The festivities were filled with Italian food and a memento of Adrian’s trip — a gladiator impersonator.

Children have until Christmas Eve to turn in their own letters to Santa Claus online or at any Macy’s store.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.